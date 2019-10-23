Holly Would Productions and Alma Matters Productions present a choose-your-own-adventure style show written and performed by Holly Wyder. You play the Customer. The drink you choose will decide the Bartender’s story. Opens Oct 23 and runs to Nov 3, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed, Fri-Sun 2 pm. $20-$25.

factorytheatre.ca/what-s-on/drink-of-choice // drinkofchoiceshow@gmail.com