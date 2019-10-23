Drink Of Choice
Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2
Holly Would Productions and Alma Matters Productions present a choose-your-own-adventure style show written and performed by Holly Wyder. You play the Customer. The drink you choose will decide the Bartender’s story. Opens Oct 23 and runs to Nov 3, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed, Fri-Sun 2 pm. $20-$25.
factorytheatre.ca/what-s-on/drink-of-choice // drinkofchoiceshow@gmail.com
