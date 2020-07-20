Drive-In Film Festival

International film series with a thoughtfully curated selection of works from some of the countries most affected by the global health crisis. A different nation will be represented each night including France, Spain, China, Russia, US, UK, Brazil, India and Canada, with a special Focus on Italy series, presented in collaboration with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura a Toronto. Each evening of the festival, a feature film will be preceded by live and live-streamed interviews and Question & Answer sessions with actors and directors, as well as short film presentations. The full programming schedule will be announced in the coming days. Jul 20-31. 1 car, 1 person $26.55 1 car, 2 persons $53.67, 1 car, 3-5 people $80.23.A portion of ticket sales will go to the Canadian Red Cross to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts. icff.ca