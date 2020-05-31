Drive-In Rally

Toronto Pavilion 190 Railside, Toronto, Ontario M3A 1A3

The Toronto Celebration Church sermon with Peter Youngren. 4 pm.  Free.Attendees will listen on an FM radio channel designated on signs at the entrance of the parking lot. 4 pm. Free. ticc.ca 

The Drive-in Rally will be in compliance with the city and provincial by-laws. All attendees must - 

Remain in vehicle at all times. Only members from your household in vehicle. All vehicles must be positioned 2 meters apart. Church building will remain closed at all times. No materials are permitted to be exchanged. 

Info

Free, Outdoor
Community Events
