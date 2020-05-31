The Toronto Celebration Church sermon with Peter Youngren. 4 pm. Free.Attendees will listen on an FM radio channel designated on signs at the entrance of the parking lot. 4 pm. Free. ticc.ca

The Drive-in Rally will be in compliance with the city and provincial by-laws. All attendees must -

Remain in vehicle at all times. Only members from your household in vehicle. All vehicles must be positioned 2 meters apart. Church building will remain closed at all times. No materials are permitted to be exchanged.