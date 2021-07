High energy drag show from your car with Tynomi Banks, Pythia, Ilona Verley, Anastarzia Anaquway and Miss Steak. Aug 20. Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm. $140-$280 per vehicle. CityView Drive In, 20 Polson. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005AE9D78E16E7