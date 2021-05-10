Drive ‘N Queens Summer Series

NOW MagazineAll EventsDrive ‘N Queens Summer Series

High energy drag show from your car with Jada Thomson, Lemon, Tymoni Banks, Jimbo and Aurora Matrix. June 12. Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm. $200-$240 per vehicle. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005AA49D600D4C

Location - CityView Drive In

 

2021-06-12 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-06-12 @ 11:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Theatre

CityView Drive In

