Drive ‘N Queens Summer Series

High energy drag show from your car with Juicebox, Tynomi Banks, Ivory Towers, Kiara and Miss Fiercealicious. July 10. Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm. $120-$240 per vehicle. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005AA4BE9A0DD8

Location - CityView Drive-In

 

2021-07-10 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-07-10 @ 11:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Stage

CityView Drive-In

