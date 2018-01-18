Drop-In Naloxone Overdose Training

Learn how to use Naloxone injections to reverse opioid overdoses, including fentanyl and carfentanyl. Bring your OHIP card to receive a Naloxone kit. This is the injection kit that reverses an opiod overdose. Naloxone is an over-the-counter drug that works in the brain to tell the body to breathe again in the event of an overdose and as fatal overdoses of fentanyl and carfentanyl that are passed through personal contact, clothing, street drugs, prescriptions and cocktails. It should be an addition to your First Aid Kit. Friendly, hassle free event. All welcome.

Jan 18, 19 & 20. Thu 4-9 pm, Fri 5-9 pm, Sat 1-9 pm. Free.