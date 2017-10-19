Dual Light

Harbourfront NextSteps and DanceWorks: Dreamwalker Dance present a collection of visual poems that shift through environments of light, sound, story and memory. Featuring dance artists Brendan Wyatt, Yuichiro Inoue, Kristy Kennedy, Joshua Van Tassel, Simon Rossiter, Cheryl Lalonde, AJ Morra and Andrea Nann. Oct 19-21 at 8 pm. $28-$42.25.