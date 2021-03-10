Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

NOW MagazineAll EventsDuchess! Duchess! Duchess!

Steppenwolf NOW Virtual Stage presents the filmed play by Vivian J. O. Barnes, directed by Weyni Mengesha. Loosely inspired by Meghan Markle and the royal family, the two-hander imagines a meeting between two Black women. The Duchess (Sydney Charles) has just given birth to an heir, and is taking time out of her busy Royal schedule to coach The Soon-to-be-Duchess (Celeste M. Cooper) on matters of etiquette and protocol. Runs to Aug 31. Virtual memberships $50-$75 (includes all six shows). steppenwolf.org/now

 

2021-03-10 to
2021-08-31
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Theatre

