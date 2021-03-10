Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

Steppenwolf NOW Virtual Stage presents the filmed play by Vivian J. O. Barnes, directed by Weyni Mengesha. Loosely inspired by Meghan Markle and the royal family, the two-hander imagines a meeting between two Black women. The Duchess (Sydney Charles) has just given birth to an heir, and is taking time out of her busy Royal schedule to coach The Soon-to-be-Duchess (Celeste M. Cooper) on matters of etiquette and protocol. Runs to Aug 31. Virtual memberships $50-$75 (includes all six shows). steppenwolf.org/now