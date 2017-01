Friday, January 27 from 5 pm to 8 pm – Jon Sasaki

Saturday, January 28 from 11 am to 5 pm – lo bil

Saturday, January 28 from 6 pm to 8 pm – Clayton Lee

Sunday, January 29 from 1 pm to 4 pm – Julie Lassonde

Sunday, January 29 from 5 pm to 7 pm – Jenn Goodwin

$10, fest pass $15.