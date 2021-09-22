Dusk Dances 2021: A film screening

Join us for a new and innovative way to experience Dusk Dances!

Enjoy live music and live dance performance under the stars, followed by a screening of “Dusk Dances 2021: A virtual edition” – directed by William Yong and featuring dance works by 3+ (Yuichiro Inoue, Pulga Muchochoma and Naishi Wang), Aria Evans, Kevin A. Ormsby and William Yong.

Hosted by Diana Tso.

Live music performance by Maria and the Band.

Live dance performance by Neetika Sharma.

Two shows: Sep 28 and 29, 2021 at 8 pm.

More information here: https://duskdances.ca/en/season2021_Toronto_HighPark.php

https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/dusk-dances-2021

High Park Amphitheatre (Canadian Stage), 1873 Bloor Street W.