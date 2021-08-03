- News
1950’s/60’s/70’s recreation of a Drive-in Diner is an immersive pop-up experience with carhop roller skate servers, DJ’s, vintage clothes, food and drink and more. Aug 13-15. $25 per car. Galleria Mall back parking lot, 1245 Dupont. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dusty-star-drive-in-diner-tickets-163927769371
August 13th: 3-11pm
Saturday August 14th: 1-11pm
Sunday August 15th: 1-9pm
Don’t have a car? There are picnic tables you can reserve.
Location - Galleria Mall
Venue Address - 1245 Dupont, Toronto