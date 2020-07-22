NOW MagazineAll EventsDVSN

DVSN

Rapseason/INK Entertainment
07
Aug

DVSN

by Rapseason/INK Entertainment
 
175 people viewed this event.

All ages outdoor drive-in R&B concert. Doors 7 pm. Rain or shine. Tickets from $85. On sale Jul 24 at 10 am. ticketmaster.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-08-07 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

20 Polson, CityView Drive-In
 

Venue

CityView Drive-In
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

CityView Drive-In

 

Share With Friends

Rapseason/INK Entertainment
Music Promoter

Comments are Closed.