NOW MagazineAll EventsDVSN

DVSN

DVSN

by
242 242 people viewed this event.

All ages drive-in concert by the R&B duo in your car. Doors 7 pm, show 9 pm. Tickets from $65. On sale Fri, Oct 2. Rain or shine. http://ticketmaster.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-10-10 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-10-10 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

CityView Drive-In

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.