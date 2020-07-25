NOW MagazineAll Eventsdvsn

dvsn

Rapseason/INK Entertainment
12
Aug
-
13
Aug

dvsn

by Rapseason/INK Entertainment
 
191 people viewed this event.

All ages outdoor drive-in R&B concert. Aug 12 & 13. Doors 7 pm, show 9 pm. All ages. Tickets $55-$85. ticketmaster.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-08-12 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-08-13 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

CityView Drive-In
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

CityView Drive-In

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Rapseason/INK Entertainment

Comments are Closed.