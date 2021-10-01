Readers' Choice 2021

Dwayne Gretzky

Dwayne Gretzky is a curated nostalgia trip that captures the unique joy of turning a radio dial and being surprised by.

Oct 1, 2021

Dwayne Gretzky is a curated nostalgia trip that captures the unique joy of turning a radio dial and being surprised by the familiar. A 10+ piece juggernaut that brings to life the greatest songs of all time, this talented group of Toronto musicians ignites audiences with their charm, fidelity and theatrical flair. Celebrating classic pop and rock, from Fleetwood Mac to Fatboy Slim, Dwayne Gretzky has delivered electrifying renditions of over 700 songs.

Oct 14, 2022 at 8 pm. $39-$98. 416-872-4255 / masseyhall.mhrth.com

Location Address - 178 Victoria, Toronto

Fri, Oct 14th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
Massey Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

