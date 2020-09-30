NOW MagazineAll EventsDwayne Gretzky – Halloween

Dwayne Gretzky – Halloween

Dwayne Gretzky – Halloween

by
278 278 people viewed this event.

Halloween party in your car with the nostalgia band at this drive-in concert. Time and $TBA. Tickets on sale Fri, Oct 2. https://cityviewdrivein.com, https://www.instagram.com/p/CFw2P-nlK9k

 

Date And Time

2020-10-31 @ 07:00 PM to
11:30 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

CityView Drive-In

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.