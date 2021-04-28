NOW MagazineAll EventsDwayne Gretzky’s 99 Songs Telethon

Dwayne Gretzky’s 99 Songs Telethon

Livestream concert May 23 from 4 pm until all 99 songs are completed by the nostalgia band. In support of Community Food Centres Canada. Free. Donations appreciated. http://DWAYNEGRETZKYBAND.COM

 

2021-05-23 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-05-24 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Benefits

