Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation

to Google Calendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00

Hirut Fine Ethiopian Cuisine 2050 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario

Join musicians Tony Quarrington, Lynn Mantle, Tim Maxwell, Heather Chetwynd & Nano Valverde for songs of Dylan & Cohen, plus original songs, discussion, singalongs and more. 8 pm. Pwyc.

Hosts: Wally Brooker & Ronnee Jaeger. Sponsored by Davenport Club, Communist Party of Canada.

Info
Hirut Fine Ethiopian Cuisine 2050 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Under $10
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
416-551-7560
to Google Calendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation - 2017-09-15 20:00:00