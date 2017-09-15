Dylan, Cohen & Political Song: A Marxist Appreciation
Hirut Fine Ethiopian Cuisine 2050 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario
Join musicians Tony Quarrington, Lynn Mantle, Tim Maxwell, Heather Chetwynd & Nano Valverde for songs of Dylan & Cohen, plus original songs, discussion, singalongs and more. 8 pm. Pwyc.
Hosts: Wally Brooker & Ronnee Jaeger. Sponsored by Davenport Club, Communist Party of Canada.
