E.M.A.R. LAB

Groups show that's an exhibition and incubation space for emerging artists. Featuring works by: Hamzah Amin, Qurat Dar, Tennille Dowers, Howard Hamilton, Ricardo Hernandez, Jassie Justice and Khaula Mazhar. Jul 4-Sep 22, reception 6 pm Jul 11.

Need a ride? Get on the FREE shuttle bus from Artscape Youngplace (180 Shaw) departing at 6 pm. Bus leaves the AGM at 8:30 pm for return trip to Toronto.