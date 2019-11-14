Ensemble U

Concert and virtual reality performance. This limited capacity event offers a rare opportunity to encounter a possibly new art form where music and virtual reality are united into an unusual audiovisual experience, and create an environment for very personal perceptions of sounds and space. U: performs specially created work "RABA", music by Scott Miller, VR video by Rein Zobel. Shows at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm. $20. estonianmusicweek.ca