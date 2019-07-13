Earbuds: An Audio Engineering Panel For Marginalized Identities

Earbuds is a music and audio engineering panel, roundtable discussion, and networking opportunity put together by Solidarity in Sound, Biblioteka Records, and Epilogue Audio Recording and Processing Studio. It is a way to meet people working in the industry, and to help those trying to break into it. Earbuds will be featuring three diverse panelists from different areas of the music industry sharing their stories, wins, losses, tips, tricks and answer any questions you may have about audio engineering and improving your sound. 1-4 pm. $15.

facebook.com/events/1063759573819744