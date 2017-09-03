Earl Bales Park Walk: Signature Parks TO
Earl Bales Park 4169 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M3H 3P8
Explore the park's natural areas, how it was transformed from a farm and golf course into a community green space, the work of community members to animate the park with cultural programming in a diverse neighborhood, and the park's other unique features like the ski hill and outdoor amphitheatre. 1-3 pm. Free. Pre-register.
