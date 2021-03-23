Early Days: Indigenous Art at the McMichael

From its beginnings, the McMichael has had a long and proud history of collecting Indigenous art, now with more than 1,500 works ranging from eighteenth-century ceremonial regalia, through to items made for trade with settlers, to works by the vanguard of artists coming of age in the ’60s, 70s and 80s — among them Robert Houle, Carl Beam, Norval Morrisseau, Alex Janvier, Greg Staats, Faye HeavyShield and Shelly Niro — and onward to leading contemporary artists like Kent Monkman, Meryl McMaster and Rebecca Belmore. The McMichael also holds the West Baffin Eskimo Co-op’s landmark collection of original drawings from Cape Dorset (Kinngait) dating back to the 1950s, to be displayed alongside our deep holdings in Inuit drawings, prints, textiles, and sculpture. The show includes recent acquisitions reflecting the diversity and vitality of Indigenous art in Canada today. March 23-May 30. https://mcmichael.com/EarlyDaysNOW