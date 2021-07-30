The exhibition “Early Days: Indigenous Art at the McMichael” tells the story of the Gallery’s long history with the art of Indigenous peoples, reaching back to the collecting practices of the founders Robert and Signe McMichael. Their early forays into collecting Indigenous art included major acquisitions of Inuit prints and sculptures; of masks, historic rattles, headdresses and totem poles from the Northwest Coast of British Columbia; as well as extensive acquisitions of paintings and prints by the Woodland School of artists in Ontario, in particular the work of Norval Morrisseau, artist-in-residence at the Gallery in 1979. The McMichael’s collection has grown since then to include works by leading artists such as Carl Beam, Alex Janvier, Bill Reid, Robert Houle, Daphne Odjig, Arthur Schilling, Shelly Niro, Faye HeavyShield and Gerald McMaster, and more.

Final days – closes August 15. $5-$18, free for members. More info and tickets at https://mcmichael.com