Earth Day Celebration with Jane Goodall
Convocation Hall 31 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A1
Evening with the British primatologist and anthropologist on community-centered conservation, urging audiences to recognize their personal power and responsibility to effect positive change through consumer action, lifestyle change and activism. Doors 6 pm, presentation 7 pm. Balcony $47 and $83, ground floor $130.
