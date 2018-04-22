Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop

Celebrate Earth Day with the Toronto Tool Library and consume sustainably by swapping instead of shopping. Pick-up one-of-a-kind items, contribute to the sharing economy and connect with your community at this popular biannual event. 10 am-4 pm. $2-$5.

Let's Get Wasteless: Moving Towards a Circular Economy – panel discussion with key organizations who are changing the way we consume and access resources in this city. 1 pm.

http://bit.ly/DropSwapShop2018