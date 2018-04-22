Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop

to Google Calendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00

Evergreen Brick Works 550 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3X8

Celebrate Earth Day with the Toronto Tool Library and consume sustainably by swapping instead of shopping. Pick-up one-of-a-kind items, contribute to the sharing economy and connect with your community at this popular biannual event. 10 am-4 pm. $2-$5. 

Let's Get Wasteless: Moving Towards a Circular Economy – panel discussion with key organizations who are changing the way we consume and access resources in this city. 1 pm.

http://bit.ly/DropSwapShop2018

Info
Evergreen Brick Works 550 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3X8 View Map
Earth Day
All Ages, Under $10
Community Events
416-596-1495
to Google Calendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Earth Day Drop, Swap & Shop - 2018-04-22 10:00:00