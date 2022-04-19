Earth Day Electronic Recycling Community Drive

Thursday, April 21 – 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Scarborough Town Centre parking lot 5, across from Milestones

This STC-supported partnership will see the Electronic Recycling Association host an electronic recycling and data shredding event. Anyone is welcome to participate by dropping off unwanted electronics to reduce their household waste and offset their carbon footprint.

The Street Market – Vintage Market

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 during Scarborough Town Centre operation hours, Centre Court

Hosted in partnership with Clarendon Trading Co. which is part of STC’s Black-owned business initiative, The Street Market Boutique is a thrifting and sustainable fashion market, featuring small businesses from across Canada. Clarendon Trading Co. is a Canadian brand that takes pride in bringing sustainable clothing to people of all ages and demographics and contributes to reducing waste and individuals’ carbon footprint by extending the lifecycle of great fashions. Guests can visit The Street Market vintage market, peruse its offerings and give a second life to its pre-loved fashions.