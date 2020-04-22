Earth Day Forest Bathing

Explore the practice of forest bathing – trees, plants and the earth itself are living beings that we can actually get close to right now. Celebrate this Earth Day with certified Forest Therapy Guide and Forest Therapy Trainer Carolynne Crawley in an online (Zoom) event to learn techniques you can use every day in your yard, on your balcony or by a neighbourhood tree to deepen your connection with the natural world. 1 pm ET. $5.

highparknaturecentre. com/special-events