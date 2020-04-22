Earth Day Seed Bombs

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Family-friendly earth ball-making workshop inspired by the special exhibition RAW. Participants will be invited to mix seed, clay, compost, and water into small earth balls (aka seed bombs), meant to be tossed to spread flowers around our city. 6:30-8 pm. Free.

Pre-register: www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/earth-day

Info

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map
Earth Day
All Ages, Free
Community Events
