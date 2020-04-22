Earth Day Seed Bombs
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Family-friendly earth ball-making workshop inspired by the special exhibition RAW. Participants will be invited to mix seed, clay, compost, and water into small earth balls (aka seed bombs), meant to be tossed to spread flowers around our city. 6:30-8 pm. Free.
Pre-register: www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/earth-day
