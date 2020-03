Earth Hour Music – An Introspective Piano Experience In The Dark

Composer and pianist Frank Horvat returns for a special engagement, a decade later, with a follow-up to his original instrumental ode to the planet. Earth Hour 2 is introspective and powerful, a very personal reaction to the current state of our environment 10 years on. March 25-29, Wed-Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 7 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $20-$25.

frankhorvat.com/earth-hour-music