East Ender-tainment Music Series

Councillor Brad Bradford will be hosting Facebook Live streams with local artists from Beaches-East York. Each Thursday at 7 pm, Brad will welcome different local artists to perform a few songs and have a quick chat. Audience will be able to interact with each other in Facebook chat, like a real community event. Free. bradbradford.ca/eastendertainment

May 07 Artists: Jen Schaffer & the Shiners, May Akanuma, and TRAINWRECK.