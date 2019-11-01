East Of The Rockies Experiential Pop-Up

East Of The Rockies is a drop-in AR (augmented-reality) experience written by Joy Kogawa, who is also a former internee at the Japanese Canadian internment camp at Slocan, BC. The interactive story is told from the perspective of Yuki, a 17-year-old girl forced from her home and made to live in the Slocan internment camp during the Second World War. Nov 1-15, 11:30 am-5:30 pm (except Nov 7 & 15, to 3:30 pm). Free.

Festival Lounge, Room 450B at The Commons, 401 Richmond

reelasian.com