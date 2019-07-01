East York Canada Day Parade & Festival

Our 62nd Canada Day Celebration begins with a Parade! Leaving Dieppe Park (455 Cosburn) at 10 am marching through East York, the Parade arrives at Stan Wadlow Park and leads into a full day of family fun: rides, artisans, food & beer garden, live music by Paul James Band and others. Skate park with demonstrations by IMPACT Skate Club from 4-6 pm and the swimming pool is also open. Event ends with a fireworks display at 10 pm. 10 am-11 pm. Free.

www.eycdc.ca