East York Canada Day Parade & Festival

Stan Wadlow Park 373 Cedarvale, Toronto, Ontario M4C 4K7

Our 62nd Canada Day Celebration begins with a Parade! Leaving Dieppe Park (455 Cosburn) at 10 am marching through East York, the Parade arrives at Stan Wadlow Park and leads into a full day of family fun: rides, artisans, food & beer garden, live music by Paul James Band and others. Skate park with demonstrations by IMPACT Skate Club from 4-6 pm and the swimming pool is also open. Event ends with a fireworks display at 10 pm. 10 am-11 pm. Free.

www.eycdc.ca

Stan Wadlow Park 373 Cedarvale, Toronto, Ontario M4C 4K7 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
