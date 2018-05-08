Easy, Breezy Circuitry For Adults

Learn about electricity and circuitry in this fun and easy hands-on program for adults. Using Snap Circuits, make a radio come to life, turn on a light, create a flying fan and spin a motor. 6:30 pm. Free.

Children ages 8 years old and up accompanied by a parent/caregiver are also welcome. Register by visiting the branch or call 416-393-7610.

