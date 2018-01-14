EBC Fundraising and Art Show Reception
First Unitarian Congregation 175 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P7
Join the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) for an art sale and to learn about our conservation work in southern Ontario and our most ambitious project yet: to buy the Willisville Mountain near Killarney. Light snacks will be provided. Noon-2 pm. Free admission. RSVP.
First Unitarian Congregation 175 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P7
