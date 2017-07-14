Eclec-Tic-Toc Fest

Gerrard Art Space 1475 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario

Two-day music festival dedicted to bringing adventurous & forward-thinking experimental sounds and perfromances from both local and international underground scenes. Performers include FASTER, Knurl, Darling Cora, The Bim Prongs, Fake Flesh, Lorne Shapire and others. Jul 14 & 15, 6-11 pm. Pwyc, $5 min suggested.

Info

Gerrard Art Space 1475 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario View Map

All Ages, Under $10
Music
Festivals
Jazz/Classical/Experimental

Visit Event Website

416-662-9379

