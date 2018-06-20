Eco Art 2018; Murat Yukselir; Gabrielle Hoole

Group show of of artists exploring environmental issues such as urban sprawl, water quality, air pollution and more, working in various practices and disciplines. Curated by Phil Anderson.

Partiipating artists include Jason Bouchard, Joanne Shenfeld, Katie Kelley, Pam Peterson, Leena Reudvee, Mikos Legrady, Martin Balaz, Ravi Persaud, Alexandre Courriel, Chelsea Hirons, Claire Anderson, Andrew Lindell, Dan Nuttull, Aline Caliman, Angela Blasutti and others.

In the Main Gallery & Process Gallery, Jun 20-Jul 1, opening 8 pm Jun 21. g1313.org

In the Cell Gallery: Still Life – sculptural works by Murat Yukselir.

In the Window Box Gallery: Spring Reaper – installation by Gabrielle Hoole.