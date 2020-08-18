ECO Art 2020

Art Exhibition of art works curated by Phil Anderson will be comprised of artists exploring environmental issues such as urban sprawl, water quality, air pollution and other issues working in various practices and disciplines.

Participating confirmed artists include Paul Kilbertus, Sheila Thompson, Kerry Brownell, Marta Stares, Hilary Hung, Leala Hewak, Lisa Litowitz, Catharine Mary Somerville Wilson, Margaret Stawicki, Andra Ragusila, Pam Patterson, Avleen Kaur, Jasmyne Smith, Neil Joseph Polson, Leena Raudvee, Jessica Darzinskas, Ruth Hartman, Andrew Lindell, Guyay Alpay, Joseph Farrugia and others. Aug 19-Sept 13. Exhibition also on Gallery 1313 online.