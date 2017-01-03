EcoSessions: Has Jewellery Lost Its Lustre?

Experts discuss the complex jewellery supply chain and how to find accessories made ethically. Panel discussion with Vera Belazelkoska (Ulula), Robin Gambhir (Fair Trade Jewellery Co.) and Sarah Dougall (Made You Look). Moderated by author/journalist Adria Vasil, followed by Q&A. 7-9 pm. $15, stu $8. Downtown Toronto location to be revealed with ticket receipt.

facebook.com/events/1819874938282721