The Gardiner Museum presents Chief Curator Sequoia Miller and Montreal-based artist Eddy Firmin for the next edition of 3 Works in which an artist shares three of their artworks and speaks about them in connection to a larger theme. Firmin will discuss his ceramic works in the context of decolonization and answer questions. Feb 25 at 1 pm. Free. Pre-register https://www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/events