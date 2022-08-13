Eden Mills Writers’ Festival 2022

Festival Sunday programming includes, authors Jamie Chai Yun Liew, Lisa Moore, and David A. Robertson, who present their evocative new novels. Samantha M. Bailey, Jennifer Hillier, and C.S. O’Cinneide discuss the power of the unreliable narrator and introduce their thrilling new page-turners in the set “Who Can You Trust?” For fans of nonfiction writers Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Stephen Dorsey, and Harley Rustad share their process with host and multimedia storyteller Bee Quammie. Children’s programming includes presentations by illustrator Carmen Mok and writer Deborah Kerbel, storytelling with Brad Woods, music with Mr. J, and much more.

Sep 9-11 in Eden Mills, ON. $25-$30, stu $10-$15, child free. More info and tickets at edenmillswritersfestival.ca