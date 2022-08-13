Eden Mills Writers’ Festival 2022

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 12, 2022

Festival Sunday programming includes, authors Jamie Chai Yun Liew, Lisa Moore, and David A. Robertson, who present their evocative new novels. Samantha M. Bailey, Jennifer Hillier, and C.S. O’Cinneide discuss the power of the unreliable narrator and introduce their thrilling new page-turners in the set “Who Can You Trust?” For fans of nonfiction writers Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Stephen Dorsey, and Harley Rustad share their process with host and multimedia storyteller Bee Quammie. Children’s programming includes presentations by illustrator Carmen Mok and writer Deborah Kerbel, storytelling with Brad Woods, music with Mr. J, and much more.

Sep 9-11 in Eden Mills, ON. $25-$30, stu $10-$15, child free. More info and tickets at edenmillswritersfestival.ca

Location Address - 104 York St, Eden Mills, ON N0B 1P0

Event Price - $25-$30, stu $10-$15, child free

Fri, Sep 9th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Sun, Sep 11th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

