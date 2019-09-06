Eden Mills Writers’ Festival

Eden Mills Community Hall 108 York, Eden Mills, Ontario N0B 1P0

The Eden Mills Writers’ Festival is an annual literary festival that showcases the best of established and emerging Canadian writing in an idyllic outdoor setting on the banks of the Eramosa River. The festival provides stimulating, thought-provoking and entertaining programming for all ages – children, youth and adults. Sep 6-8, see website for details. $25, stu $15 (advance $20, stu $10).

WRITERS' WORKSHOPS: The Eden Mills Writers’ Festival is offering workshops for aspiring writers of all levels. Visit our website for a detailed schedule of events. Sep 7 in downtown Guelph. $20-$40.

Eden Mills Community Hall 108 York, Eden Mills, Ontario N0B 1P0
