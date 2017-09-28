EDIT: Expo For Design, Innovation & Technology

EDIT is a 150,000-square-foot immersive experience that envisions a world transformed by unparalleled design, innovation and technology solutions. Produced by Design Exchange, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this groundbreaking inaugural festival will ignite conversations through an array of curated exhibits, compelling talks and installations. Sep 28-Oct 8. Opening night party Sep 28 at 9 pm ($85). Day pass $15, stu/srs $10 (child 12 & under free w/ adult); 10-day pass $50.