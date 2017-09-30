EDIT Workshop Series

Workshops as part of EDIT Expo For Design, Innovation & Technology. Sep 29-Oct 7. $15 (includes general admission to EDIT).

Pre-register at edit.frontgatetickets.com

Sep 30, 10:30 am – Land Art Generator x Todmorden Mills Heritage Site: Workshop to educate participants on renewable energy infrastructure and collaborate on designing a land art generator for Todmorden Mills. Takes place at Todmorden Mills (67 Pottery).

Oct 4, 2 pm – Pivot Design Health Work Session: Learn to use tools of design research and practice for new ways of interacting with your healthcare provider to shift the focus to prevention where patients and physicians can work side by side to maintain healthy states.

Oct 4, 7 pm – Reimagining the Future of Adolescence: Learn about key changes impacting the future of adolescence in areas such as the future of sex, friendship, puberty, dating and gender. Then collaborate to design a world that supports the needs of young girls and boys.

Oct 7, 1 pm – Find Your Drive Workshop: This program inspires girls to identify their strengths and leadership style and reframe problems in the world as opportunities for innovation. Each girl graduates from the workshop with her own personal mission statement for improving the world.