Edition: Toronto International Art Book Fair

/edition Art Book Fair is produced annually in tandem with Art Toronto (Canada’s International Art Fair), and is dedicated to the promotion of art book publishing in all forms and artworks created in editions. Browse a wide range of artist’s books, editions and ephemera. Oct 24-27, Thu 6-10 pm, Fri noon-8 pm, Sat 11 am-8 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. Free admission.

editiontoronto.com