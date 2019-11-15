Education For Activists Conference

Presentations on: Imperialism; The Next Great Recession; Capitalism Versus Life On Earth; and Working Class Politics. Featuring speakers: Jeff Mackler, Yvonne Hanson, Rebecca Keetch, Dirka Prout, Jessa McLean, Barry Weisleder, Dimitri Lascaris, Robbie Mahood, John Clarke, Gary Porter and Ian Angus. Nov 15-16, Fri 7 pm, Sat 1, 4 and 7 pm. $5/session or $15 weekend pass, in advance.

www.socialistaction.ca