Education For Activists Conference

Woodsworth Residence, U of T 321 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Presentations on: Imperialism; The Next Great Recession; Capitalism Versus Life On Earth; and Working Class Politics. Featuring speakers: Jeff Mackler, Yvonne Hanson, Rebecca Keetch, Dirka Prout, Jessa McLean, Barry Weisleder, Dimitri Lascaris, Robbie Mahood, John Clarke, Gary Porter and Ian Angus. Nov 15-16, Fri 7 pm, Sat 1, 4 and 7 pm. $5/session or $15 weekend pass, in advance.

www.socialistaction.ca

Woodsworth Residence, U of T 321 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
