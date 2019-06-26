Edward Burtynsky; Landscape As Muse group show
Nicholas Metivier 190 Richmond E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1P1
Landscape As Muse, group show featuring new works by Matt Bahen, Douglas Bentham, Greg Hardy, Rachel MacFarlane and Ben Reeves; and Manufactured Landscapes: A Selection of Early Works by Edward Burtynsky. Jun 26-Jul 27, Summer Exhibitions Opening and Anniversary Party (celebrating one year at the new location) 6-8 pm Jun 26. RSVP to Carly Shiff to confirm attendance: 416-205-9000.
