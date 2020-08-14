The Nicholas Metivier Gallery presents the international debut of new photographs by world renowned photographer Edward Burtynsky. Natural Order will be on view in the gallery and in our online Viewing Room beginning September 3 until September 26, 2020.

In the early days of the pandemic, Burtynsky found himself in Grey County, Ontario, as a result of the government-mandated isolation. He began shooting the surrounding forests using a new camera that captures unprecedented detail and density. Burtynsky photographed this area in the early 1980s, and his return to this subject nearly 40 years later marks a full circle in his career. This most recent approach to nature is more painterly and abstract than ever before.

Edward Burtynsky and the Nicholas Metivier Gallery will be donating $200,000 from the proceeds of the sale of the Natural Order portfolio to the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Ryerson Image Centre for the establishment of new acquisition funds dedicated to acquiring works by emerging to mid-career Canadian photographic artists.