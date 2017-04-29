Edward Elgar's The Apostles - Pax Christi Chorale

Performance with Etobicoke School of the Arts chamber choir. This is the final concert of the Pax Christi Chorale triumphant 2016-17 season, and last ever under the leadership of Stephanie Martin, who crowns 20 years as Pax Christi Chorale Artistic Director. Sat Apr 29 at 7:30 pm, Sun Apr 30 at 3 pm. $45, srs $40, stu $25. paxchristichorale.org/tickets